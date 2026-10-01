Apple Picking Season Is Here in Central New York

There are few things that scream fall in Central New York quite like a basket full of freshly picked apples, a cup of cider, and a warm apple cider donut in your hand.

Apple picking season is getting underway, which means it's time to grab the family, throw on your favorite fall sweatshirt, and head to a local orchard. .

Whether you're looking for the perfect apples for a pie, a crisp snack straight from the tree, or just a fun fall day with the family, Central New York has plenty of orchards to choose from.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

It's About More Than Just Apples

A trip to the orchard has become a full-on fall experience. Along with picking apples, many local farms offer hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, petting zoos, farm markets, and plenty of other activities.

So you can pick apples, get lost in a corn maze, pick out a pumpkin, and probably go home with a dozen things you didn't plan on buying. That's pretty much how fall at a farm works.

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Apple picking usually gets going around mid-September, making this a great time to start planning a weekend trip.

With so many choices around Central New York, you could make a different orchard your destination every weekend.

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New York Is Apple Country

New York is home to more than 600 orchards, and that means there's no shortage of apples to choose from.

Some varieties are perfect for eating right off the tree, while others are better suited for pies, baking, or making cider.

You'll also find some varieties that don't always make it into the grocery store, including Jonagold, Ida Red, and Northern Spy. And if you're making a pie, Northern Spy is definitely one to keep an eye out for.

Every Apple Grown Here In New York State (And When To Pick Them) When you think of New York, you probably think of the "Big Apple," but the state itself is a true apple paradise. With nearly 700 growers from the shores of Lake Ontario to the beautiful Hudson Valley, there's a perfect apple for everyone.

This comprehensive A-Z guide will help you discover the many delicious varieties you can find at local orchards and farm stands.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Make a Day of It

Of course, the best part of apple picking might not actually be the apples. It's getting outside, enjoying a crisp fall day, and finding a reason to slow down for a few hours.

So grab a basket, bring the kids, wear something comfortable, and don't forget to leave room for cider and donuts.