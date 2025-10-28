If you’re still hunting for a Halloween date night that isn’t just costumes and crowded bars, here’s a treat.

How the Halloween Beer & Wine Train Works

The Adirondack Railroad is rolling out a spooktacular Beer and Wine Train on Friday, October 31st. Picture this: golden fall countryside drifting past your window, a glass in hand, and live music setting the vibe as you head north from Utica’s Union Station to Remsen and back. It’s almost three hours of cozy autumn magic, and the train departs at 6:30PM sharp, so plan that pre-ride snack accordingly.

Live Music On Board: What to Expect

This isn’t your average ride. On board you’ll find the best regional brews and wines for purchase, plus live entertainment from Jonah Ladd and the Sunset Band. It's the kind of soundtrack that makes the miles melt away. Whether you’re going full costume, subtle spooky, or “I just want a great night out,” you’ll fit right in. And yes, every regular adult ticket includes a complimentary beer or wine glass to take home. One important note: this is a 21+ event.

The Halloween Train taps into everything the railroad does best, unique, memorable experiences that feel both local and special-occasion at the same time. You get a night out that’s effortlessly photogenic (hello, leaf-peeping sunsets), a keepsake glass for your cabinet, and a route that lets you relax without worrying about traffic or parking. Honestly, it’s a strong contender for “best last-minute plan” if your October calendar has been a swirl of pumpkin patches and haunted hayrides.

Tickets, Times, and How to Reserve

Seats tend to disappear quickly for themed rides, so if this sounds like your kind of Halloween, don’t wait. Reserve your spot online here or call 800-819-2291 and ask for Amanda Hill. Toss on a costume, or don’t, and hop aboard for a Halloween that trades jump scares for great sips, live music, and classic Adirondack views.

