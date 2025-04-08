What Beer Brand Is Most Popular In New York?

What beer brand across New York State would have your vote as the most popular?

Coffeeness, a German website that spends most of its time talking about coffee, has revealed the favorite beers of Americans, state by state:

The site analysed data from YouGov’s Popularity Ratings as well as Google Trends before going deeper and seeing which state searched for each beverage."

Part of that data showed that across America these were the brands most searched: Miller, Coors, Guinness, Heineken, Busch, Budweiser, Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Corona. Of that list, New York's most popular beer brand shows up...

What Is The Most Popular Beer In New York?

According to their research, the most popular beer brand in New York for 2025 is Heineken.

Heineken beer traces its roots back to 1864 when Gerard Adriaan Heineken purchased a brewery in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Heineken adopted a brewing process that used pure ingredients and innovative techniques, including the development of its signature A-yeast, which gives the beer its distinct flavor. The brand quickly gained recognition, winning awards such as the Medaille d'Or at the 1875 Paris Exposition. Over the decades, Heineken expanded globally, becoming one of the world's most recognized beer brands. Today, Heineken is brewed in over 70 countries and remains a leader in the industry.

Does Everyone Agree To That?

Innerbody just published an article called "Beer Nation: The Most Loved Brews Across American States." It provides an analysis of the most popular beer brands in each U.S. state using data from various sources including the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, Glympse, and Yelp.

Corona is the most popular beer not only in the U.S., but New York State. Really? How is that even remotely possible?

"Corona has taken over top-billing from Bud Light in popularity. Especially in the summer months, a Corona with lime is considered a refreshing drink for most beer drinkers in the U.S. We found that 20% of the beers in our top 10 list were Mexican-style beers, and another 20% were Belgian-style. As for the rest, American beers — as expected — round out the remaining 60%; this includes Bud Light, Budweiser, Miller Lite, and Coors Light."

I totally understand it as a top summer beer, but the top of the top? Do you agree or disagree? Text us on our app and let us know.

