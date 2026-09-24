Check Your Meat

Beef! It's not what's for dinner tonight.

More than 160,000 pounds of raw pork, beef, and goat products are being recalled after the USDA discovered the meat was produced without the required federal inspection.

Even more concerning, the products carried a false USDA inspection mark with the establishment number “EST. 1363.”

This Recall Went Nationwide

The recalled meat shipped to A&D Foods in Georgia before being distributed to restaurants and retailers nationwide.

The products were sold in bulk and include everything from ground pork and pork chops to pork chorizo, beef ribs, oxtail, short ribs, and several goat products.

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Some of the meat was packaged in large cardboard boxes with individually vacuum-packed pieces inside. That means the packaging you see at home may not necessarily look exactly like the original recalled packaging because retailers may have added their own labels.

MAJOR Meat Recall Announced for September 2026 Here are 18 labels of recalled meats shared by the FSIS. Check your fridge and freezers carefully! Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

What You Need To Look For

The big thing to check is that “EST. 1363” establishment number. The USDA says any product carrying that false number should be considered misbranded and unsafe to eat.

No confirmed illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with these products, but food produced without federal inspection may contain harmful bacteria, undeclared allergens, or other contaminants.

Don't Eat It

If you find one of the recalled products in your refrigerator or freezer, don't cook it, taste it, or try to save it for later. The USDA says consumers should throw it away or return it to the place where it was purchased.

Restaurants and retailers are also being told not to sell or serve the recalled meat.