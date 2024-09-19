Delicious Honor for Central New York Apple Orchard Named Best In The Country

Tis the season for apple picking.

There are more than 20,000 growers producing apples across all 50 states. But there are only 10 that are the best in the country. One Central New York orchard has the delicious honor of being at the top of that list.

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards - LaFayette, New York

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, New York is no stranger to being among the best orchards in the nation. It was #5 in 2023.

This year it's has the honor of being at the top of the list as the BEST Apple Orchard in the country.

This family-owned orchard has been growing apples since onion farmer George Skiff and dairy farmer Andrew Beak joined forces in 1911 to plant apples on a hillside along Route 20. The rest, as they say, is history.

Beak & Skiff Photo Credit - Mary Buttolph/TSM loading...

Few Trees to Award-Winning Orchard

Beak & Skiff has grown from a small family-owned apple farm to an orchard with more than 350,000 apple trees, all hand-harvested and hand-pruned.

It's also well known for its hard cider, spirits, and wine and has won the best Apple Orchard in the nation for several years, coming in at #1 for the past two.

You can see all the Top 10 Apple Orchards at USA Today.

Tetiana /Think Stock Tetiana /Think Stock loading...

Beak & Skiff Open 7 Days a Week

The orchard at Beak & Skiff is open 7 days a week from 10 AM to 5 PM⁠ for pick-your-own apples. There are 19 different varieties to choose from.

Get our free mobile app