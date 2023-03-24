Take New Secret Spots Tour on CNY Orchard For First Time in Over 112 Years

For the first time in more than 112 years, a Central New York orchard is offering guided tours to secret spots that have never been open to the public, until now.

Tour Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard in Layfayette, New York like never before. Over 1,000 acres are being opened up for guided tours starting April 13. You'll get to see "secret spots" along the way.⁠

Drive Rolling Hills

The 90-minute guided UTV tour includes a private stop at the 1911 Cider House where you can take a behind-the-scenes look at the 30,000-square-foot hard cider facility.

Drive the rolling hills on one of our brand-new Kawasaki Mules (Ranch Edition) while listening to the history of our five-generation family business.

Experience Nature

The Cider House is just the first stop. You'll also get the opportunity to tour another production facility on the property, all while enjoying the views and experiencing nature.

Your special tour will end with a pit stop at the 1911 Established Tasting Room and Tavern, where you will receive a Free Meal Voucher and a 1911 Established Tasting coupon.

5 Generation Apple Orchard

The five-generation business began in 1911 when George Skiff, a Syracuse onion farmer, and dairy farmer Andrew Skiff, joined forces. It wasn't until 1975, Beak and Skiff opened to the public.

Advancements & Improvements

In 2001, the apple orchard began making hard ciders. Nine years later 1911 Spirits was born, producing vodka and gin.

Beak and Skiff continues to make advancements and improvements for its customers. The company even produced hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can book your tour at Beakandskiff.com/tours.

Beak & Skiff Named County’s #1 Apple Orchard

