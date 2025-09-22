'Tis the season to grab a basket and head for the orchard!

Across the U.S., more than 20,000 growers produce apples, but only 10 orchards make the “best in the country” list.

One of those top spots goes to a standout orchard right here in Central New York—where the apples are as sweet as the bragging rights.

#5 Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, New York, is no stranger to being among the best orchards in the nation. It was #5 in 2023 and topped the list in 2024.

This year, the Central New York orchard is back at #5

Family-owned Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards has been growing apples since onion farmer George Skiff and dairy farmer Andrew Beak joined forces in 1911 to plant apples on a hillside along Route 20. The rest, as they say, is history.

Few Trees to Award-Winning Orchard

Beak & Skiff has grown from a small family-run apple farm into a sprawling orchard with over 350,000 apple trees—every single one hand-pruned and hand-harvested.

The orchard is also famous for its hard cider, spirits, and wine, and it’s no wonder it’s been named the Best Apple Orchard in the Nation for several years, taking the top spot the past two years in a row.

Beak & Skiff is open 7 days a week from 10 AM to 5 PM⁠ for pick-your-own apples. There are 19 different varieties to choose from.

You can see all the Top 10 Apple Orchards in the country at USA Today.

8 Orchards to Enjoy Fall Fun in CNY

Whether you’re looking for the perfect apple for baking, a fun family outing, or just a sweet snack, there’s an orchard nearby ready to welcome you.

Many orchards also offer hayrides, petting zoos, pumpkin patches, and farm markets, so there’s something for everyone in the family.

Here’s a look at 8 great places in Central New York where you can enjoy a day of fall fun.