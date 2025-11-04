When someone in our community is hurting, Central New Yorkers never hesitate to rally.

That’s exactly what’s happening this weekend at Jennifer Ellis Styling Studio in Utica, where owner and hairdresser Jennifer Savoy is turning compassion into action with a Chicken BBQ Fundraiser for her friend and client, Hillary Pruitt.

A Community That Always Shows Up

Hillary’s story is one that hits home for so many. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 at just 29 years old. Through every treatment, she stayed positive, strong, and full of hope. Now, at just 33, she’s facing an even tougher fight- stage 4 triple negative metastatic breast cancer that has spread to her lung and brain. Despite the challenges, Hillary continues to be a loving mom to her one-year-old son, and that’s what fuels her strength every single day.

Kindness in Action: How the Fundraiser Came Together

Jennifer, who’s known Hillary for years, wanted to do something more than simply offer kind words:

“I just wanted to take something off her plate. She deserves to focus on healing and her little boy — not bills and stress.”

So she decided to host a community event where kindness and good food come together for a cause that truly matters.

Event Details: How You Can Help

The Chicken BBQ Fundraiser takes place Saturday, November 8th, starting at 11:30AM at Jennifer Ellis Styling Studio, 9834 River Road in Utica. In addition to the barbecue, there’ll be a bake sale, a dirty soda bar, Linked N Loved Permanent Jewelry, O’Brien Wellness LLC offering children’s screenings, spray tans, and even raffle baskets packed with prizes from local businesses.

One Plate, One Purpose: Supporting a Local Mom

Every single dollar raised will go directly to Hillary and her family to help cover medical bills, childcare, and everyday expenses while she focuses on treatment and recovery. So come hungry, bring your friends, and grab a plate of chicken for a purpose. It’s a small act that makes a big difference, one that could help a young mom find light in the middle of her toughest battle.