We’re off to see the wizard, but the yellow brick road might’ve started in Central New York. Long before Oz came to life, young Frank Baum was gathering inspiration from the farms, folks, and fields of Mattydale.

Frank Baum was born in Chittenango, New York in 1856 but he wrote The Wizard of Oz while growing up on a farm in Mattydale from 1866 to 1882.

The author took inspiration from his Central New York surroundings to create some of the people, places and things that have become famous from the book that was published on May 17, 1900.

Yellow Brick Road

The farm Baum grew up on in Mattydale was called Rose Lawn. It was located where the SportsOrama skating rink later sat and spanned all the way to what is now Route 81 where Roxboro Middle School is located.

Some say Baum got the idea for the "Yellow Brick Road" from North Syracuse's "Plank Road" while walking through those woods on the property.

Others say it came from a road paved by yellow bricks, in Peekskill, New York, where Baum attended the Peekskill Military Academy.

Forest

You can walk those woods that inspired the trek Dorothy made. Just go behind the high school on Taft Road and see the trees, they are all marked and there's even a big plaque with this information.

Beautiful roses and flowers grew on the farm that were shipped all around the world. That's where Baum is said to have gotten the idea of the Poppy Fields where Dorothy fell asleep.

Scarecrow, Wicked Witch & Hot Air Balloon

The Scarecrow was born from all those he passed by in the local farm fields.

The Wicked Witch was inspired by a mean old neighbor that hated his pet dog.

Baum's idea of the hot air balloon that broke away with Dorthey in it came from one that once broke away in downtown Clinton Square.

Baum's Parent Buried in Syracuse

Baum's parents are both buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse New York. There's even a yellow brick in the ground.

Frank is buried in Hollywood.

Oz-Stravaganza

There’s no place like home—and in Chittenango, they mean it.

Every year, the village rolls out the ruby carpet for Oz-Stravaganza, the world’s biggest and longest-running Wizard of Oz festival, celebrating hometown hero L. Frank Baum in true Emerald City style.

This year the event is being help June 6-8, 2025.

