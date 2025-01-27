Battle Of Old Forge Snowmobile Races Back In Upstate New York

If you've been a fan of all the snow this winter in Upstate New York, get ready to celebrate with snowmobiles.

The Battle of Old Forge snowmobile races are scheduled for Saturday, Februay 1st at Eagle Bay Village, located at 5576 Route 28. This family-friendly event is open to the public and includes more than 20 classes of exciting racing starting at 11AM and throughout the entire day. Featured races include the children’s class, King of Old Forge/Trail and many others.

Attendees can enjoy a cozy bonfire, delicious food and drinks, live music and experience some of the fastest snowmobiles from across the northeast.

For more information, find the Battle of Old Forge on Facebook or call race Director Andrew Rampulla at 845-799-0597. For race specific information concerning technicians, rules, classes, etc., call 607-287-6110.

Winter Storm Warning in 3 Counties

For the week of January 27th- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until 6 AM Tuesday for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. 4 to 8 inches of heavy snow is expected. The 55 MPH wind gusts will cause significant blowing snow and greatly reduced visibility at times.

"Whiteout conditions are possible and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel will be difficult."

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Oneida County from 7 PM Monday until 7 AM Tuesday. Up to 5 inches of snow is expected. Wind gusts won't be as strong at 35 MPH but still could cause travel problems. You can read the full story online here, and get ready to sled in all of this white powder.

