The partnership between the Oneonta City School District and Bassett Healthcare Network centers around establishing a dedicated School-Based Health Center directly inside Oneonta High School.

The school district says they "are incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for this investment in our Yellowjackets, and to Bassett Healthcare Network for their partnership in bringing this important resource to our school community".

State Grant Funding and Cost

The project was catalyzed by a $500,000 New York State grant awarded to the district to help build and resource the facility.

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Enrollment in the program is voluntary for families.

Bassett’s school-based healthcare model typically bills a student's health insurance for covered services, with no out-of-pocket costs or copays for parents, ensuring that students can access care regardless of their financial or insurance situation.

Photo by Alex Lujan on Unsplash woman in red and white jacket beside man in gray crew neck t-shirt

What Does It Offer

The partnership brings comprehensive medical care directly to students on campus.

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Services typically include physical examinations including sports and annual physicals, treatment for acute illnesses like sore throats or sprains, management of chronic conditions, mental health counseling, and preventive dental services.

Who's On Staff

The clinic is staffed by medical professionals from Bassett Healthcare, such as nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and mental health clinicians, coordinating closely with pediatricians and the district's school nurses.

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This collaboration aims to reduce missed school days for students, minimize travel burdens for working parents, and act as an early line of defense for preventative and mental healthcare in the community.