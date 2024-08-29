Changes to Bass Fishing Tournaments in New York

Changes are being made to bass fishing tournament in New York State.

New regulations have been implemented by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) after a significant increase in bass fishing tournaments over the last several decades.

To help the DEC identify the scope of these events, a permit and reporting system is being implemented. And it won't cost anglers anything.

“The no-cost black bass tournament permitting and reporting system will help ensure New York remains one of the nation’s top destinations for black bass fishing and improve the overall angler experience,” said interim Commissioner Sean Mahar.

Changes Begin in 2025

The new system will also help anglers and planners by providing locations and schedules of all black bass fishing tournaments across the state.

Permits are only required for fishing tournaments where black bass are the targeted species and the tournament has 10 or more anglers taking part.

Fishing tournament directors can start applying for permits online on September 9 for any tournament that begins on or after Jan. 1, 2025.

Additional information on the black bass tournament permit and reporting system, including a map with permitted tournaments and links to the online application and reporting forms, can be found at Bass Fishing Tournament Permit.