Angler Shatters New York State Record With Massive Largemouth Bass

There's a new state record for largemouth bass in New York.

The honor belongs to James Britenbaugh of Pennsylvania who was preparing for an upcoming fishing tournament and reeled in a massive 12-pound, 6-ouncer from Cayuga Lake.

The record-breaking catch beats the 37-year-old one by one pound and two ounces.

“It’s no secret that New York has the best bass fishing opportunities in the country and Mr. Britenbaugh’s incredible fish certainly confirms that,” Interim DEC Commissioner Sean Mahar said.

Best Bass Fishing in New York

New York is home to some of the best bass fishing. In fact, five lakes landed in Bassmaster Magazine’s Top 100 Best Bass Lakes in the country.

Where are they bass biting? Lake Champlain, Cayuga Lake, Oneida Lake and Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River. But it's the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands that has the honor of being the best place for bass fishing, coming in at number 1.

First State Record of 2024

Britenbaugh’s monster bass comes a week after there was a new state record for longnose gar. It belongs to Chuck Zimmerman of Hilton, New York. The angler not only set the record but smashed the previous one set in 2018 by over a pound, reeling in a monster longnose gar.

Chuck and his friends go on a week long fishing trip every year. This year, the trip was more memorable than most.

The angler caught a monster longnose gar on Butterfield Lake in Jefferson County. The beast measured over 53 inches and weighed in at 15 pounds 14 ounces.

Congrats Chuck on your record breaking fish!

Fishing License

If you want to fish in New York State, you'll need a fishing license if you are 16 years of age or older:

Freshwater fish by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups.

Frogs by spearing, catching with the hands, or by use of a club or hook.

Freshwater baitfish for personal use.

No Fishing License Required

Fishing on a licensed fishing preserve.

Fishing during the free fishing weekend.

Fishing at a free fishing clinic.

A resident landowner primarily engaged in farming (including lessees and members of their immediate families) when fishing on farm lands they are occupying and cultivating.

A farm fish pond license holder (including members of their immediate families) fishing on waters covered by the license.

A Native American living and fishing on reservation land.

A patient residing at a qualifying U.S. Veterans Administration hospital or facility in New York State.