Discover Fascinating Symbolism Of Barn Stars In New York

Who knew those stars hanging on the side of barns in New York are more than just decoration?

I was today years old when I found out all those different colored stars have a deeper meaning.

Mysterious History

The history of the barn star is somewhat of a mystery.

According to Amish legend, it can be traced back to the 1700s in Pennsylvania and became more popular after the Civil War.

The original stars had only three or four points but they evolved to five over time.

Early Dutch and German settlers were said to have installed the stars on their barns to ward off evil. Older barns would have the star on the outside with the name of the builder.

The stars are said to bring good luck to farmers, too.

The most popular belief is that the stars are a sign of good fortune, welcome, and peace.

Different Color, Different Meaning

The different colors each have their own meaning too.

Brown: Strength and friendship
White: Purity and energy
Violet: Sacredness
Green: Hope for fertility and growth
Blue: Peace and spirituality
Black: Protection
Yellow: Health and godliness
Orange: Prosperity
Red: Emotions, passion, and creativity

The next time you drive by a home or barn with a star, you'll know they are more than just a decoration.

I may have to go buy a few to hang on my house. I'll take all the good fortune and peace I can get.

