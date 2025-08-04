What the heck is wrong with people?

Local golf course owners are reeling after three separate acts of vandalism have left greens destroyed, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Authorities are now investigating what they’re calling serious, targeted damage across Central New York.

Barker Brook Damage

The latest incident occurred at Barker Brook Golf Club in Oriskany Falls, where someone drove onto the course, leaving extensive damage behind. From tire tracks on the green to a cart in the pond.

"Why would anyone be so obtuse?” Crystal Springs posted on social media.

North Shore Vandalism

North Shore Golf Club in Cleveland was hit for the second time this year—this time, much worse.

A UTV-sized vehicle tore through the course between 1:00 and 1:30 AM, leaving deep ruts across the 2nd and 4th greens.

"These greens cost between 50 to 60 thousand dollars," the golf course owner said. "This is a shame. Very sad."

The club is asking anyone in the area to check home security or surveillance cameras during that time frame, as any footage could help identify those responsible.

Skenandoa Vandalism

A few weeks ago, someone drove a vehicle onto the Skenandoa Club in Clinton, causing similar destruction.

The vehicle reportedly tore through the fairway and tees on hole 9, ripped through a bunker, and even left tracks across the green on hole 8. “I’m literally sick to my stomach,” Michael Intartaglia said. “We work so hard to keep our course immaculate.”

Looking for Vandals

The golf community is rallying together, urging anyone with information to step forward.

These courses aren’t just places to play—they’re part of the fabric of their towns. Now, the focus is on accountability, repair, and preventing it from happening again.