The Wheel of Cuts: Get Paid to Get the Worst Haircut of Your Life

There's a barbershop in New York where bravery meets buzzers. At Barberchops, owned by Long Island native Joseph Matt, haircuts aren’t chosen—they’re spun on the now-famous Wheel of Cuts.

It started two years ago when Joe woke up with an idea. “I was sleeping, and it just came into my head,” he recalls.

That idea became the Wheel of Cuts—a massive, spinning wheel filled with wild, unpredictable haircut options. Whatever it lands on is what you’re getting. No swaps. No do-overs. And yes, you’re probably going to hate it.

A reverse mullet? An old man? Umbrellas and even mustaches? It’s all up there. And the crazier the idea, the more excited Joe is to add it to the wheel. “Sometimes we just make it up on the spot.”

Zero Cost, Maximum Chaos

Here’s the twist: Joe pays the kids to get the haircut.

“Why not? I give kids money. I pay the customers,” he says with a laugh. And they keep coming—some from as far as Florida and Texas—just to take a spin.

Kids need permission (and usually a parent in tow), but once they’re in the chair, it’s all fun, clippers, and chaos.

Spinning Its Way to Viral Fame

The Wheel of Cuts blew up online last year, then went quiet—but Joe started making videos again this summer, and they’re already pulling in millions of views.

Want to be part of the fun? Sponsor a spin by sending Joe money on Venmo: @joebarberchops (code 0106).

📍 BarberChops

4163 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY

Facebook: BarberShopsNY