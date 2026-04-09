2 Wild Country Concerts at The Haven in Central New York
The Haven in Chittenango is Back With Another Big Show
If you thought The Haven couldn’t get any bigger after Ashley Cooke and Tyler Farr rocked the stage, think again.
The next headliner is none other than The Band Perry, bringing their Psycho Rodeo Tour to Central New York on Sunday, August 16th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 10.
More Country at The Haven
The Band Perry isn't the only country concert at The Haven this year.
Drake Milligan will be in town on May 14. Eddie Montogemy takes the stage on August 7 and The Marshall Tucker Band performs the next night on August 8.
Get a full concert lineup and tickets at The Haven.
Why The Haven is the Place to Be
If you’ve been before, you know it’s not just a concert—it’s an experience.
You get to enjoy live music under the stars alongside zebras and giraffes.
Plus, The Haven isn’t your typical concert spot. You can stay overnight in the big cat bungalows—yes, the ones where you might just hear a tiger roar before bed.
READ MORE: Purr-fect Getaway - We Slept With Lions And Tigers
It’s the kind of wild experience that turns a night of music into an unforgettable adventure.
Unique Stays and Views for the Whole Family
This year, The Haven is taking it up a notch.
In addition to the big cat bungalows, you can book African-style tents overlooking the giraffes and Wolf Den cottages are also coming soon.
READ MORE: Sleep With Wolves in Central New York? Fur Real!
Don’t Miss Out
The Haven is proving it’s the ultimate spot for music lovers and adventure seekers alike.
Whether you’re coming for the music, the animals, or both, The Haven is where summer memories are made.
Step Inside New South American Exhibit at Wild Animal Park
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams