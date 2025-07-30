Balloons Under The Moon Returns To Central New York

If you’re looking for a perfect summer night in Central New York, the Town of Granby has you covered.

What To Expect At Balloons Under The Moon

“Balloons Under the Moon” is set to light up the sky on Thursday, August 21st at Don Butler Soccer Park, 300 Chase Road. The best part: it’s completely free to attend this classic summer event.

From 5 to 9PM, families can enjoy live music, local food, and plenty of fun activities for all ages. “We’re excited to bring people together for a night that showcases the heart of our community,” Town Supervisor John Snow told CNY Central. “It’s a great way to celebrate Granby’s welcoming spirit under a beautiful summer sky.”

The Balloon Glow: A Must-See Highlight

One of the evening’s biggest highlights is the tethered hot air balloon glow, happening from 7:30 to 9PM. This is when glowing balloons will light up the park. The event will also feature a balloon walk from 5 to 7:30PM, balloon art by Jeff the Magic Man from 5:30 to 7:30PM, and a fiery performance by Cosmic Karma Fire at 8PM.

Food Vendors You Can’t Miss

The entertainment kicks off with Twin Towers Music at 5PM, followed by 3 of a Kind Band at 7PM. There will also be bounce houses, a grounded balloon basket photo booth, and vendor booths to explore. There will be plenty to eat. Food vendors include Shannon’s Hotdogs by Crystal, Willy-Billy-Bob’s BBQ, Babcia’s Boyz, PB&J’s Lunch Box, Cayuga St. Steakhouse, 114 Reserve, Fulton Youth Soccer concessions, plus dessert options to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Getting there is easy too: The Oswego County Office of Mobility Management will offer free shuttle service from Granby Town Hall and the Walmart parking lot. So grab your lawn chairs, blankets, and flashlights, Granby’s most magical summer night is about to take flight. For rain date updates (August 28th if needed), follow the Granby Community Activities Team on Facebook.

