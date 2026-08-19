Backup Camera Issue Causes Vehicle Recall For Some New York State Drivers

CNY Drivers may have issues with their backup cameras. Stellantis, whose North American car brands include Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler, has issued a recall. And it's for something many rely on every day they drive.

READ MORE: Car Seat Recall New York State Parents Should Know About

The recall is due to a backup camera software glitch affecting nearly 850,000 vehicles in the U.S. and thousands more worldwide.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

What's Affected

According to Stellantis, the recall is for various 2026 and 2027 model year vehicles.

2026-27 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and Voyager minivans

2026-27 Dodge Charger vehicles

Get our free mobile app

2026 Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Grand Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer L and Wrangler vehicles

2026 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups

2026 ProMaster and ProMaster EV vans

Scott Olson, Getty Images Scott Olson, Getty Images

The Issue

Drivers with any of the makes and models of vehicles listed may have issues where the rearview camera won't display a backup image on the infotainment screen.

The recall affects nearly 1 million vehicles worldwide with the majority of those in the U.S.

The Fix

The good news for owners of these vehicles, Stellantis is rolling out an over-the-air radio software update directly to the vehicle's media screen.

Meaning there shouldn't be a need to travel to the closest dealer for any repairs.

Updates will arrive when they become available.

READ MORE: $62 Million Upgrades Coming To North Genesee Street

According to Stellantis, recall notices will be mailed to owners who are affected by the recall beginning in September.

The company says drivers who notice issues with the rearview camera display are asked to use their rearview and side mirrors when reversing their vehicles.

Backup cameras have been mandatory in vehicles following a 2014 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ruling.

The ruling covers all vehicles weighing under 10,000 pounds.