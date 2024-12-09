A 30+ year-old case has finally been closed thanks to today's technology.

The New York State Police were called to a home in the Town of Wawayanda in Orange County on February 10, 1992. Partially burned remains of an infant were discovered on the property on South Plank Road.

Police discovered the infant was somewhere between 7 to 10 days old at the time of death and the body had been discarded in the winter of 1991.

Identity Remains a Mystery

For more than 30 years, the identity of the infant remained a mystery. That is until investigators called in some help.

The New York State Police, Troop F BCI, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), announced the successful identification of Slate Hill’s “Baby Jane Doe” through Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG), followed by an extensive joint investigation.

What is IGG

IGG is a technique that combines genetic testing and traditional genealogy to solve crimes. It uses DNA from a crime scene or unidentified remains to create a family tree that identifies the source of the DNA.

Police were able to identify both the biological mother and father of the infant.

The biological father was questioned, and thoroughly investigated. Police says he is not considered a suspect in this case.

The child’s mother is deceased, and police have now closed the investigation.

Get our free mobile app