Lowlife Steals From Baby’s Central New York Grave

What the heck is wrong with people? Who steals from a gravesite, let alone one of a baby?

Kelby and Courtney Miller noticed a few things missing from their daughter's grave when they went to visit Holland Patent Cemetery. A grave that also featured a picture of the little girl Aubrey Rose's smiling face right next to it. But that didn't stop the thief.

"To whoever decided to walk away with our daughter's hummingbird feeder, stand, and my brother's flower basket, I surely hope you get what you deserve," said Kelby. "I hope this world gives you the same consideration you have given to us."

Return to Rightful Place

Taking care of their daughter's site is all the Miller's have left.

Despite the rotten display of humanity, all the family is asking for is to have their little girl's things back.

Graves Cleared in Oneida

This isn't the first time a parent had to feel the pain of losing something again.

Ashley Palmer lost her son Kody in 2015 from a rare congenital heart defect at just 4 months old. She's been visiting him at St Patrick's Cemetery ever since.

Graves Get Cleared

Everything Ashley put around her son's grave disappeared, including a hand-painted bucket she made 8 years ago.

"It was there before his headstone to mark the grave. It said how much I love him and how I blow a kiss to him every night. They just broke it and threw it away."

Not Acceptable

Ashley says she hasn't had any issues in the 8 years she's been visiting her son's grave and was shocked to see it cleared.

"We were told we had 2 weeks to dig through everything for our stuff before it was thrown in the trash. They can’t be allowed to think this is acceptable."

Cemetery Entrance Sign

There's a sign at the entrance of the cemetery explaining everything not allowed on gravesites and St Patrick's Cemetery Association President Jim Cronn says it's been there for several years.

"We haven't been diligent about enforcing it over the years and it's gotten out of hand."

Complaints Cause Clearing

Cronn received several complaints about the amount of artificial items on gravesites. He apologizes for any unintentional damage done during the clearing.

"We are sensitive to the fact everyone grieves in their own way but rules are rules. What one person may see as memories, someone else sees just rusty toys."

