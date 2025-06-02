Who needs a pet store here in Central New York, when you’ve got the side of the road and questionable decision-making?

On May 11th, the New York State DEC reported Environmental Conservation Officer Scalisi responded to a tip in Syracuse about someone who had gotten out of their car to snatch a wild baby goose. A bystander managed to record the whole thing on video and even got the license plate number.

Caught on Camera: A Wild Goose Grab

Officer Scalisi tracked down the vehicle not long after, followed it, and pulled the driver over. During the stop, the driver admitted they had taken the gosling and planned to raise it alongside their backyard chickens. Talk about free agriculture.

READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Geese Obey Traffic Laws In New York

The officer safely removed the baby goose from the car and also discovered the driver was behind the wheel without a valid license. As a result, the individual received tickets for unlawfully possessing protected wildlife and driving without a valid license—classified as aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.

The good news is Officer Scalisi was able to reunite the baby goose with its family, and the heartwarming moment was captured on video:

Just a reminder from the DEC: if you come across baby wildlife that looks like it’s alone, please don’t intervene. In most cases, the parents are nearby, and stepping in could do more harm than good.

What Can You Do About Nuisance Geese?

If geese are becoming a problem in your area, there are ways to deal with them. Just know: there's no magic fix. The best approach usually involves a mix of strategies used consistently over time. The DEC has a helpful guide called When Geese Become a Problem (PDF), which breaks down the most effective, humane methods for preventing and managing issues with geese.

17 Neglected Dogs Rescued from “Casa Doom” Home Near Mohawk, NY Seventeen neglected dogs, including 12 puppies, were rescued from a filthy home near Mohawk, NY marked by a sign reading “Casa Doom.” Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

5 Puppies Rescued From 'Appalling Conditions' In Central New York The Herkimer County Humane Society is calling on the community for donations after rescuing five dogs from what they describe as “appalling conditions” within an Amish/Mennonite community. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler