Parents and caregivers are being warned about a serious health risk affecting some babies, and authorities are urging families to act immediately.

An outbreak of infant botulism has already led to hospitalizations in multiple states, and public health officials are investigating how it happened and who might be at risk.

The cause has been traced to specific lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. The FDA, CDC, and state health departments are working together to investigate a multistate outbreak of infant botulism linked to the formula. So far, 13 infants in 10 states have been hospitalized, though thankfully, no deaths have been reported.

The affected formula lots are 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2, both marked with a “Use by 01 Dec 2026” date on the bottom of the can.

Parents and caregivers should discard these products immediately. If possible, record the lot number before throwing it away to help with the ongoing investigation.

Infant Botulism Symptoms

Infant botulism can be severe and sometimes fatal.

Symptoms may begin with constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, or difficulty swallowing, and can escalate to trouble breathing. They can appear weeks after consumption, so prompt attention is critical.

Physicians suspecting botulism can contact the Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program 24/7.

The FDA continues to monitor the situation and is working with ByHeart, Inc. to ensure all potentially impacted formula is removed from store shelves.