National Retailer Bringing Back 200 Shops, 25 in New York

As restaurants and businesses close their doors, one national retail chain is coming back.

Babies R Us is returning with 200 shops expected to be open in time for the holidays. 25 of those shops will be in New York.

Toys R Us made a comeback after filing for bankruptcy in 2018. The mega-store returned to select Macy's locations in 2021. Now, Babies R Us will do the same.

Babies R Back

The first Babies R Us shops will start opening inside select Kohl's stores in August. All 200 shops are expected to be open in time for the holidays with an assortment of baby gear, furniture, activity, accessories, and more.

"The addition of Babies“R”Us at Kohl’s will offer more customers – including the next generation of families – the opportunity to shop Kohl’s wide array of offerings for every day."

25 of the 200 Babies R Us shops will be located in the Empire State, 3 in Central New York.

Babies R Us Locations in New York

Bay Shore - 2040 Sunrise Hwy

Brewster - 60 Independent Way

Caesar's Bay - 8973 Bay Pkwy Ste 1

Clay - 3827 State Route 31

Cortlandt Manor - 3008 E Main St

East Setauket - 5000 Nesconset Hwy

Fayetteville - 100 Towne Drive

Fresh Meadows - 6111 188Th St

Jericho - 28 Jericho Turnpike

Levittown - 3601 Hempstead Turnpike

Massapequa - 5300 Sunrise Hwy

Nanuet - 220 E Route 59 Corner

New Hartford - 8625 Clinton St.

Newburgh - 150 Old Little Britain Rd.

North Amherst - 3115 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Oceanside - 3600 Long Beach Rd.

Orchard Park - 3430 Amelia Dr.

Port Chester - 431 Boston Post Rd.

Rocky Point - 346 Route 25A Ste 130

Ronkonkoma - 106 Ronkonkoma Ave.

Shirley - 999-21 Montauk Hwy

Staten Island - 2239 Forrest Ave.

Vestal - 3208 Vestal Pkwy E

Wappingers Falls - 1830 South Rd

Yonkers - 2350 Central Park Ave.