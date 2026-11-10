Ausable Chasm Gets a Holiday Makeover

See Ausable Chasm in a whole new light this holiday season.

The popular Adirondack attraction is getting a festive makeover, with its stunning natural scenery transformed into a dazzling Festival of Lights.

Explore four magical light displays tucked into the wooded trails, each with its own look and feel.

Ausable Chasm/YouTube Ausable Chasm/YouTube

A Half-Mile Walk Through a Winter Wonderland

The self-guided experience takes you through about a half-mile of illuminated trails, then back along the same route. You'll have plenty of opportunities to take pictures, enjoy the scenery, and soak up the holiday atmosphere.

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And it's not just about the lights. The Winter Village will have hot chocolate to help you warm up, while carolers and live music will add to the holiday spirit on select evenings.

Photo by Seema Miah on Unsplash a person holding a bowl of food in their hands

When You Can See the Lights

The Ausable Chasm Festival of Lights runs November 19 through January 10, Thursday through Sunday, from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

Tickets are $19.95 for anyone 13 and older, $14.95 for kids ages 4 to 12, and free for children 3 and under. Advance tickets are recommended since availability is limited.

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Just remember, this is an outdoor winter experience, so bundle up and wear shoes or boots with good traction. You'll also want to leave the stroller at home since the natural trails aren't suitable for them.

A New Holiday Tradition in the Adirondacks?

Whether you've been to Ausable Chasm a dozen times or have never experienced it, this is a chance to see the Grand Canyon of the East in a completely different way.

Forget the usual holiday light displays in parking lots and driveways. This one brings towering cliffs, wooded trails, and a whole lot of Adirondack magic!