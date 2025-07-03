A heartbreaking discovery was made recently on Simmons Road in the town of Augusta—a black mastiff dog was found dead inside a container, wrapped in a tarp and duct-taped.

According to Augusta NYDco on Facebook, New York State troopers are now investigating, and their asking anyone who might know who this dog belongs to, to come forward. It’s a truly sad and disturbing situation, and the community is eager to find the person responsible.

WARNING: These Photos Are Disturbing

People have been reacting with shock and sadness on social media. One commenter said, “This is absolutely heartbreaking. Whoever did this needs to be found.” Another added, “How could anyone treat a dog like this? Prayers for justice.”

Let’s work together to find justice for this dog and stop this kind of cruelty from happening again.

What New York Law Says About Animal Abuse

In New York State, animal cruelty is taken seriously, but the penalties can vary. Under Agriculture & Markets Law § 353, cruelty or torture of an animal is a misdemeanor, which can lead to up to one year in jail. More serious cases, called aggravated cruelty—like intentionally causing severe suffering or killing an animal—are felony offenses under § 353‑a, punishable by up to two years in prison. If this cruelty happens in front of a child, the penalties can be even harsher.

READ MORE: Groundbreaking NY Ruling: Dogs Can Be Treated as Family in Court

While New York has these laws in place, many advocates feel the punishments aren’t strong enough compared to federal standards. For example, the federal PACT Act allows for up to seven years in prison for severe animal cruelty offenses.

How You Can Help

If you think you recognize this dog or have any information, please contact the New York State Police right away. Sharing this story with your friends and family can also help bring attention to this case and possibly lead to answers.

Heartbreaking Discovery: 5 Dogs Rescued from Barn After Years of Neglect Five neglected dogs were rescued from a barn in Upstate New York during a foreclosure, where they had been living in filthy, inhumane conditions without sunlight, fresh air, or proper care. Believed to be from a former licensed breeder, the dogs are older, unsocialized, and in poor health, now beginning a long road to recovery with the help of rescuers. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams