Did you know one of the most infamous moments in American criminal justice history happened right here in Central New York?

Long before the phrase “Ol’ Sparky” became part of pop culture, the very first execution by electric chair took place at Auburn Prison, just west of Syracuse. It was a moment meant to represent progress. Instead, it became one of the most controversial executions the country has ever seen.

Auburn Prison’s Long and Complicated History

Auburn Correctional Facility is one of the oldest continuously operating prisons in the world. It opened its doors in 1818, back when Napoleon Bonaparte was still alive and electricity itself was more curiosity than commonplace. So when New York State began searching for a more “humane” alternative to hanging in the late 1800s, Auburn became ground zero for a grim experiment.

According to History.com, the idea of electrocution as a method of execution was first suggested in 1881 by Dr. Albert Southwick, a dentist who believed death by electricity could be quicker and less painful. At the time, hanging often resulted in prolonged deaths, sometimes lasting up to 30 minutes. The electric chair was pitched as a modern solution for a modern age.

Why the Electric Chair Was Considered “Humane”

That solution arrived in 1889 when New York passed the world’s first Electrical Execution Law. Auburn Prison electrician Edwin R. Davis was tasked with building the chair itself, a design that closely resembles what many people picture today. It was outfitted with electrodes placed on the head and back, padded with damp sponges to conduct electricity.

Who Was William Kemmler?

On August 6, 1890, William Kemmler became the first person in history to be executed by electrocution. Kemmler had been convicted of murdering his common-law wife, Matilda Ziegler, with a hatchet. While few sympathized with his crime, the execution itself shocked the nation.

The Execution That Shocked the Nation

The first jolt, roughly 700 volts, lasted only 17 seconds before the power failed. Witnesses reported the smell of burning flesh, yet Kemmler was still alive. A second charge of over 1,000 volts was applied for nearly two minutes. Smoke rose from his body. An autopsy later revealed severe burns reaching his spine.

Reactions were immediate and intense. Dr. Southwick famously declared:

“We live in a higher civilization from this day on.”

Inventor George Westinghouse had a much darker take, saying:

“They would have done better with an axe.”

How the Electric Chair Changed Capital Punishment

The execution sparked national debate over ethics, technology, and the meaning of “humane” punishment. Love it or hate it, the electric chair’s violent debut marked a turning point in American history, and it all began in Central New York.

