Three Teens Injured in ATV Accident in Oneida County

Three 16-year-old girls were injured in an ATV accident in the Town of Floyd, and one of them suffered serious injuries.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to State Route 274 around 10:40 PM on Saturday, October 10, after receiving reports of an ATV accident with injuries.

When deputies arrived, they found all three girls had been thrown from the ATV they were riding together.

One Teen Airlifted to the Hospital

Two of the girls were taken by ambulance to Wynn Hospital for evaluation. Both were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third girl suffered more serious injuries and was airlifted by Mercy Flight to SUNY Upstate Hospital.

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ATV Safety Is Nothing to Take for Granted

ATVs can be a lot of fun, but accidents like this are a reminder of just how quickly things can go wrong. These machines can be powerful, heavy, and difficult to control, especially when making sharp turns, riding on uneven ground or traveling at high speeds.

Riding with extra passengers can also make an ATV harder to control.

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Most ATVs are designed for one rider, or for two only if the machine is specifically designed for two people. Carrying more riders than the ATV was built for can affect balance and increase the risk of someone being thrown off.\

Simple Ways to Make ATV Riding Safer

If you're heading out on an ATV, a few basic precautions can help reduce the risk of serious injuries:

Wear a properly fitted helmet. A helmet can help protect against serious head injuries. Eye protection, gloves, long sleeves, long pants, and sturdy boots are also recommended.

A helmet can help protect against serious head injuries. Eye protection, gloves, long sleeves, long pants, and sturdy boots are also recommended. Never overload an ATV. Follow the manufacturer's passenger limits and never carry extra riders on a machine that isn't designed for them.

Follow the manufacturer's passenger limits and never carry extra riders on a machine that isn't designed for them. Get proper training. Learn how to operate the ATV safely before riding, and make sure young riders have the skills and supervision appropriate for their age.

Learn how to operate the ATV safely before riding, and make sure young riders have the skills and supervision appropriate for their age. Ride at a safe speed. Slow down on turns, hills, and uneven terrain, and avoid riding on public roads unless it's legal and permitted.

Slow down on turns, hills, and uneven terrain, and avoid riding on public roads unless it's legal and permitted. Never ride impaired. Alcohol and drugs can affect judgment, coordination, and reaction time.

ATVs may look easy to ride, but they require skill and good judgment. Wearing a helmet, riding a machine designed for the number of people on it, and knowing your limits can make a big difference when it comes to getting home safely.