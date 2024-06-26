Mother’s Warning After Attempted Abduction at New York Beach

Keep a close eye on your kids at all times. That's the warning one mother is sharing after someone tried to take her son from a New York beach.

Jeanna Marie Jones was at the beach at Green Lakes State Park when she says her worst nightmare almost came true. "Some man decided he was going to pick up my one-year-old and try to walk away."

Jones says a group of 4 men and 1 woman in their mid 20s to early 30s were on the beach when one of the men picked her son up. "When he grabbed him he was trying to smile at my other son to make him comfortable."

The boy was less than 5 feet from his mom chasing his football when it all went down. "It just goes to show it doesn't matter how close or far you are to your kids, anything could happen."

Luckily Jones reacted quickly and rescued her son. The cops were called and Jones says the man told them he was from India where it's normal to pick up kids. "He then said he didn't want the boy to get hurt."

Jones and her family are home safe but she says she was still shaking over the whole thing a day later. "I wanted to make people aware because this was traumatic and terrifying."

The warning on social media has been shared nearly 1,000 times.

