A well-known home goods retailer is the latest to file for bankruptcy, dealing with financial struggles and a tough market. With hundreds of stores across the country, they’re planning to close a couple dozen locations as part of a big restructuring effort.

It has been a brutal few years for restaurants and businesses across the country. National chains have been forced to close their doors.

JoAnn Fabrics, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, LL Flooring, Big Lots, Forever 21, Walgreens, and even Remington Arms in Ilion have all closed up after using the B word.

At Home Bankruptcy

At Home, the Texas-based home furnishings superstore, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, June 16. Court documents cite “wider economic challenges and pressures specific to the retail market.”

The company, that operates 266 stores across 40 states, including 7 in New York, will close 26 underperforming locations by September 30.

"As we work through this process, our stores and the teams that support them remain customer focused and committed to serving and inspiring customers," said Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of At Home.

At Home Stores Closing in New York

So far only 2 New York locations are on the chopping block and both are in the city. The New Hartford store is safe from closing....for now.

6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York

300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York

See the full store closings list at USA Today.

