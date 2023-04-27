Construction on Utica Arterial Closing Lanes, Exit, Backing Up Traffic

April showers bring more than just May flowers. It also brings construction. One project along a busy highway is going to slow down a lot of drivers in Central New York.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is working on rehabilitating bridges along the North-South Arterial in Utica. The $5.6 Million project will replace bridge joints and make repairs to four structures that carry State Routes 5, 8, and 12 over French Road.

In addition to the replacement of bridge joints, the project will include repairs to the concrete substructures and medians. New lighting will be added underneath the bridge above French Road and sidewalks along French Road will be upgraded.

One Lane in Both Directions

Travel will be reduced to one lane in both directions near the French Road construction project. The on-ramp from French Road to the Arterial will also be closed in both directions. Traffic will be detoured to Burrstone Road and State 12.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.

Find Alternate Route

If you use the Arterial often, you may want to consider another way around for a while. Construction is expected to last until late Fall.

You can follow the project progress at DOT.ny.gov/projects. If you want up-to-date travel information on any New York road, you can call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

