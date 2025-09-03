An Army football player and his father are being praised for quick, heroic action after pulling a man from a crashed car moments before it burst into flames near West Point.

Sophomore safety Larry Pickett Jr. and his father, Larry Pickett Sr., were driving back to campus from a family dinner in Times Square when they came across the wreck on Route 9W in Fort Montgomery just after midnight on Sunday. A white sedan had smashed into a utility pole, sparking wires dangling dangerously close to the car.

The Fiery Crash on Route 9W

Video recorded by Pickett Jr.’s sister, Lauren, shows the two rushing in, unbuckling the driver’s seatbelt, and carrying him away from the vehicle. In the background, a woman can be heard screaming, “Larry! Come on! Come on! Get him out!”

Speaking to The Athletic, Pickett Jr. said he didn’t hesitate once he realized the car could go up in flames:

“We knew that car was about to catch on fire and whoever was in there was going to burn up, and we couldn’t just watch and let that happen. We got out, ran over, jumped over the power line, opened the door. He still had his seatbelt on.”

The young cadet admitted the thought of timing crossed his mind afterward. His father told WTVD-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, that his son’s military mindset helped him stay calm:

“He mentioned his military training kicked in and he jumped right into action.”

The rescue has drawn national praise. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll posted on social media that Pickett “embodies the highest values of the Army and West Point: duty, honor, country.” The U.S. Military Academy echoed the sentiment, saying it was proud of both father and son.

Just one day earlier, Pickett Jr. had suited up in Army’s season opener against Tarleton State. While the Black Knights lost in overtime, his father reminded friends on Facebook that the real victory came off the field.

“Thank you Jesus that this man will live to see another day! I am so grateful for my son LJ for saving his life!”

Congrats to the pair on such an amazing rescue.