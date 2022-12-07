They’re Festive, But Can You Actually Eat These Berries in New York?

You've seen them in Christmas decorations, but can you also see them on the dinner table?

It's that time of year when just about every leaf and fruit has fallen in Upstate New York. Even though the temperatures are still dropping, there is one berry that does stick around through the winter.

The Winterberry

Bringing in the holiday season, the bright red winterberry glows among the snow covered trees in the woods. Many people will include the berry in their Christmas decorations every year, along with other types of holly.

Though this festive berry never seems to go away, it does make us wonder... what do they taste like?

Don't Do It!

Though it might be tempting to give them a try, you'll regret doing so.

Like other members of the holly family, the red berries are toxic to humans. Eating them could lead to bigger stomach issues like vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration.

It might hurt YOUR tummy, but that doesn't mean the berries aren't edible.

They're Great for Animals

Though they are extremely harmful for humans, there are other species that thrive off of winterberries. Birds are able to safely eat the plant for its nutrients. The most common being robins and sparrows.

Winterberries also serve as a habitat for insects. The holly's flowers are beneficial to pollinators like bees and butterflies.

The berries are cool to spot when walking through the woods, but imagine seeing these wash up off a lake.

