It may only be August but the apple picking season has already begun in Central New York.

Apples, pumpkins, and cider, oh my! If you love the fall season and everything it offers, there are plenty of places where you can spend the day picking apples, walking through corn mazes, or just enjoying apple cider.

Orchards usually open for the season in mid-September, but some are already ripe for picking. Here are 8 places in Central New York where you can spend a family fun day.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Cider & Pumpkins

Apples are just one juicy treat for the fall season. Cider and pumpkins are popular this time of year too.

Where can you get some of the best in Central New York?

Clinton Cider Mill, Clinton

People having been lining up at Clinton Cider Mill for more than 100 years for their age old cider and donuts. It opened for the season on August 22.

You can order on-line and pick up in store if you don't want to stand in line.

Clinton Cider Mill on Elm Street in Clinton is open 10-6 Monday through Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday.

Fly Creek Cider Mill, Fly Creek

Experience how cider is made the old-fashioned way at Fly Creek Cider Mill. Enjoy daily tasting of over 40 specialty foods including fresh mill made fudge and mill aged extra-sharp cheddar cheese.

There's hard cider and apple wine tastings from the Mill's Farm Winery. After your tour relax on the Mill pond observation deck with a farm-fresh delicious lunch from the adjacent Snack Barn & Bakery.

Fly Creek Cider Mill is open 9-6 daily.

Take a hay ride. Walk through the corn maze. Enjoy a movie under the stars at Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin farm in Camden.

Take home pumpkins, apples, farm honey, maple syrup and don't forget to visit the fudge house.

Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm on Hillsboro Road, opens September 13 and will be open Saturdays from 10-9 and 10-8 on Sundays.

Cullen Pumpkin Farm, Richfield Springs

There's u-pick pumpkins, local honey, a corn maze and wagon rides at Cullen Pumpkin Farm in Richfield Springs.

Pick up some corn stalks and choose from 21 varieties of gourds to decorate for Fall. There are a lot of photo opportunities around the farm. Make sure to check them all out.

Cullen Pumpkin Farm on Cullen Road in Richfield Spring opens on September 7.

Whether you're looking for some fresh cider, apples for baking, pumpkins for carving, or you just want to get out and enjoy fall, there's plenty of options in Central New York.