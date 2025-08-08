If you’ve ever had one of those alarming pop-ups take over your computer screen, you know the jolt of panic it can cause. That panic is exactly what scammers are counting on.

According to the New York State Police, that panic is costing some people their life savings. Troopers say they’ve seen a surge in computer and phone scam complaints lately, especially in the Otsego County area. In some cases, victims have lost thousands of dollars.

How the Fake Apple Pop-Up Scam Works

One recent case in Sidney is enough to make anyone’s stomach turn. A local resident was just minding their business online when a pop-up alert suddenly filled their screen. It looked official, like it came straight from Apple, complete with a phone number to call for “help.”

Trying to do the right thing, the victim called. On the other end? A scammer who spun an elaborate, terrifying story: the person’s account had been linked to child pornography, their identity was compromised, and their personal information was floating around on the dark web. The caller then instructed the victim to contact yet another phone number, supposedly the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Anti-Fraud Division.

From there, the scheme went from bad to worse. The so-called “officials” arranged for a courier to come directly to the victim’s home to pick up payment, payment they claimed would “fix” the problem.

Let’s be clear: none of this was real. But it felt real to the victim in the moment, because that’s how these scams work. The goal is to overwhelm you with fear and urgency so you act before you have time to think.

The New York State Police say a legitimate tech company will never ask you to call a phone number from a pop-up. They will not send someone to your house. And they will definitely never demand payment in cash, gold bars, cryptocurrency, or gift cards.

What Police Say You Should Do Instead

So if you ever get a scary-looking pop-up, take a breath. Close it out. Call the real company directly using a number you know is legitimate — or ask a trusted friend or family member to help you verify it. And most importantly, never, ever share personal information or send money to someone who contacted you unexpectedly. Because once it’s gone, it’s nearly impossible to get back.

