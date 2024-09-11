Apple Juice Recall Expands to More Brands & More Stores in New York

Remember that apple juice recall over concerns about high levels of arsenic? It's expanding to more brands in more stores.

Nearly 10,000 cases of Great Value apple juice sold in Walmart stores were recalled in August. All New York locations were affected.

Out of an abundance of caution, Refresco Beverages has voluntarily expanded the recall to include nearly 135,000 cases of different brands.

Arsenic Levels

Guidelines on arsenic levels were updated in June 2023 by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Apple juice can't have more than 10 parts per billion.

Refresco juices were found to have arsenic levels of 13.2 parts per billion.

Expanded Recall Brands & Stores

The latest recalls includes juices sold at Aldi, BJs, Dollar General, and Walgreens.

Great Value 8oz Apple Juice in 6pack.

Great Value 96oz Apple Juice.

Market Basket 100% apple juice; 64 oz.

Nice! 100% apple juice; 64 oz.

Weis 100% apple juice; 64 oz.

Urban Meadow 100% apple juice; 64 oz.

Nature's Nectar 100% apple juice; 64 oz. - sold at Aldi

Wellsley Farms 100% apple juice; 96 oz.

Solevita 100% apple juice; 64 oz.

Clover Valley 100% apple juice; 64 oz.

The good news is there are no reported incidents caused by the recalled apple juices.

If you have any of the recalled apple juice brands you're advised to either dump it out or return to the place of purchase to get a refund.

