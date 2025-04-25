Heads up if you’ve got apple juice in your fridge. There's been a massive recall across New York State.

According to Eating Well, The FDA is pulling several brands of apple juice off the shelves because they tested for high levels of arsenic. This actually started with a Walmart recall back in August reported on by the Food Bank Of Central New York, but now a bunch of other brands have been added to the list.

Here’s what’s included now:

Great Value Apple Juice (96 oz, best by DEC 26, 27, or 28, 2024)

Market Basket 100% Apple Juice (64 oz, best by 03/25/25)

Nice! Apple Juice from Walgreens (64 oz, best by Mar 25, 2025)

Weis 100% Apple Juice (64 oz, sell by 03/25/25)

Urban Meadow Apple Juice (64 oz, best by 03/26/25)

Nature’s Nectar from Aldi (64 oz, best by Mar 26 or 27, 2025)

Wellsley Farms Apple Juice (96 oz, use by 03/26/25)

Solevita Apple Juice (64 oz, best by 03/27/25)

Clover Valley Apple Juice from Dollar General (64 oz, best by 03/27/25)

The concern here is that these juices have more arsenic than what’s considered safe, especially for kids. Arsenic is a heavy metal, and while small amounts in food aren’t super uncommon, too much of it can lead to some nasty symptoms like headaches, tiredness, flu-like feelings, skin issues, and even seizures in extreme cases.

This recall affects consumers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. If you have one of the above recalled apple juice products in your refrigerator, dispose of it immediately or return to your place of purchase.

If you’ve got any of these juices, toss them or return them to where you bought them. And if anyone in your family has been feeling off after drinking one, it’s definitely worth a call to your doctor. This recall is still active, so more products might be added soon. We’ll keep you updated as it develops.

