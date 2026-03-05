Something Big Is Rolling Into New York

There’s a certain kind of buzz that happens when Antiques Roadshow announces a stop in New York.

The kind that gets collectors peeking into attics, grandparents dusting off heirlooms, and neighbors suddenly very curious about what’s been sitting in the china cabinet for 40 years.

This isn’t just any traveling show — it’s the one where hidden treasures meet expert eyes and ordinary stories turn extraordinary. And this summer, it’s making a highly anticipated stop in the Empire State.

A Historic Setting for a Historic Show

On June 17, the iconic Antiques Roadshow will film at the stunning

Genesee Country Village & Museum.

If there were ever a perfect backdrop, this is it. The 19th-century living history museum — complete with historic buildings, costumed interpreters, and wide-open scenic grounds — feels tailor-made for a day centered around history and discovery.

The Rochester-area destination already draws visitors for its immersive step-back-in-time experience. Now it becomes the stage for nationally televised treasure hunting.

“Nothing can stop America’s love of life-changing discoveries and authentic guest reactions,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “We’re excited to create a new season full of surprising items with jaw-dropping values."

How Tickets Work (Don’t Skip This Part)

Admission to the event is free — but you can’t just show up.

Tickets are distributed through a sweepstakes on the official PBS page.

You must enter online for a chance to attend, and those selected may bring up to two items for appraisal by leading experts from major auction houses and independent dealers.

Enter here: PBS Antiques Roadshow Ticket Sweepstakes.

Time to Check the Attic

From vintage jewelry and inherited artwork to long-forgotten collectibles, this is the moment New Yorkers have been waiting for.

Maybe it’s priceless. Maybe it’s purely sentimental. Either way, every piece has a story — and this June, those stories take center stage.