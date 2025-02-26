Another Upstate New York Singer Wows On ‘The Voice’

Another singer from Upstate New York is following in Sofronio Vasquez’s footsteps on “The Voice." Meet Aaron Rizzo.

Aaron Rizzo is from Rochester. He just wowed the judges with a cover of Train’s “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” during the NBC show’s Blind Auditions:

He joined Team Bublé after getting a chair turn from the Canadian crooner who won last season with Vasquez:

“Aaron is exactly who I was looking for,” coach Michael Bublé said. “When I heard that unique voice, I was thrilled to push my button.”

Rizzo is an independent rock musician, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and session musician who has released three full-length albums. He's currently based in Atlanta, and has had songs appear in TV shows like “Shameless” and “Black-ish,” plus a T-Mobile ad. He also won an award for best score for his work on the short film “Optic Nerve” at the Sick ‘N Wrong Film Festival.

Utica New York’s Sofronio Vasquez Won The Voice Season 26

For the second time in the show’s history, an Upstate New Yorker has claimed the title on NBC’s The Voice, and this time, Utica is celebrating big. Sofronio Vasquez, a 31-year-old dental assistant from Utica, was named the winner of Season 26 during Tuesday night’s finale. But Vasquez didn’t just win the competition—he made history.

Utica's Sofronio Vasquez Makes History as Winner of The Voice Season 26

Hailing originally from the Philippines, Vasquez is the first Asian and Filipino contestant to win the U.S. version of The Voice. His victory was also a milestone for his coach, Michael Bublé, who secured a win in his very first season as a coach on the hit show.

Read more here.

