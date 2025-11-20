If you’re an Android user in New York, there’s a new warning you’ll definitely want to pay attention to.

The New York State Sheriff’s Association is sounding the alarm about a phone scam that’s not just annoying, it’s dangerous. This one involves malware known as “N-Gate,” and it goes after something most of us use every single day: our phones.

How the N-Gate Malware Scam Works

Here’s the simple version. N-Gate is designed to steal your card details and PIN, and once thieves have that information, they can walk up to an ATM and pull out your money instantly, all without ever touching your physical card. That’s the part that’s throwing people off. You don’t need to lose your wallet, swipe at a sketchy gas pump, or even hand your card to anyone. This scam lives entirely inside your phone.

The Sheriff’s Association explained the warning in a Facebook post, and honestly, the way the scam works is pretty unsettling. It abuses NFC, the technology that lets you tap your phone or your card to pay. So, if your phone gets infected with this malware and you happen to tap on what looks like a normal “verify your card” or “tap-to-pay” screen, you may accidentally give the malware exactly what it’s looking for.

Tips to Protect Yourself From This Scam

The good news? There are some easy ways to protect yourself. The Sheriff’s Association is reminding people to stick to the basics:

• Only download banking apps from the Google Play Store or from your bank’s official website.

• Your bank will never text you a link to download an app from a random page — that’s an instant red flag.

• If someone calls claiming to be your bank and something feels off, hang up and call the number on the back of your card.

• Avoid tapping links from unexpected texts or emails about “account problems.”

• Make sure you’re using reputable, updated mobile security software.

What to Do If You Think You’re a Victim

And if you do think you’ve fallen for this scam? Don’t wait. Contact your local Sheriff’s Office, and file a report with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov.