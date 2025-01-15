You Know You’re in Amish County When You See Skiing Behind a Buggy
When Old Man Winter gives you lots of snow, the Amish make... ski tracks behind a horse and buggy in Upstate New York.
All That Horsepower
In a scene straight out of a winter wonderland comedy, an Amish man was captured snow skiing while being pulled by a horse-drawn buggy.
"Who needs to be towed behind a snowmobile when you’ve got this kind of horsepower" Tara McCormick jokingly asked on social media with a picture of the skier.
READ MORE: Slide Into Winter Fun on New York's Longest Toboggan Chute
This is a common occurrence on Beecher Road in Poland. McCormick says they like to have fun in the snow. "Always makes me laugh because you can hear them coming a mile away when they’re hooting and hollering."
Amish Skier in Rome
It's not just in Poland either.
Katy Jay of Lowville came across an Amish skier on Route 26 as she was heading to Rome several years ago.
She shot a video that quickly went viral. It's been viewed a million times since being posted.
READ MORE: Take This Snow & Shove It Song for Central New Yorkers Already Sick of Winter
Amish Buggy Does Donuts
It's not just skiing. The Amish like to have all kinds of fun in their buggies.
Hunter Kampnich captured the Amish ripping donuts at 7 bridges in Northern New York. Over 3 million people have watched the video. "I can’t believe how viral it went," said Kampnich.
READ MORE: Hooked on New York! Home to Best Ice Fishing Lake in the Country
18 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams