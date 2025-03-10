Did We Catch You At America’s Greatest Heart Run And Walk 2025?
According to the Heart Association, 2025's fund raising total is around $425,000. You can read more online here.
9 out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital die. In most of those cases, bystander CPR was not performed. Cardiac arrests happen at work, in homes, on athletic fields and in neighborhoods everywhere, and the readiness of our community can be the difference between life and death.
The 2025 Radiothon and Treadmill Challenge raised around $30,000 of that grand total. Here's the teams who raised the most for that:
|Name
|Raised
|Lauren Mattia
|$2,144.64
|Anthony J. Picente
|$2,033.46
|Ken Visalli
|$1,684.44
|Michael Galime
|$1,610.35
|Patrick McGrath
|$1,563.84
|Amelia DeMetri
|$1,364.17
|Robert Maciol
|$1,345.67
|Stephen Turnbull
|$1,264.74
|Mohsin Syed
|$1,260.02
|Heather Hage
|$1,199.54
|Shaun Kaleta
|$1,023.66
|John Hobika
|$897.18
|Mike Hayduk
|$803.40
|Gabrielle Flihan
|$746.55
|Steve and Carrie McMurray
|$624.55
|Heather Elias
|$556.40
|Sarah Beck
|$517.69
|Samantha Testa
|$508.34
|Mollie Wadsworth
|$500
|Elaine Tsukayama
|$423.05
|Danielle Dellerba
|$421.33
|Lanae Klingensmith
|$396.47
|Marianne Hagadorn - Coach
|$377.48
|Alyssa Sacco Waters
|$328.49
|Scott Ingersoll
|$285.40
|Bruce Hairston
|$269.38
|Heather Wasielewski
|$269.04
|Randy VanWagoner
|$257.55
|Heather Sweet
|$255.98
|Joseph Betrus
|$254.77
|Karen Murphy
|$236.69
|Zachary Wasielewski
|$227.48
|Nathaniel Gould
|$153.20
|Joe Latella
|$106.17
|Brian Miller
|$77.78
|Marianne Buttenschon
|$26.03
America's Greatest Heart Run And Walk 2025 Photos
Did we catch you on Heart Break Hill for America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk 2025? Check out our photos.
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
