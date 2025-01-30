A live camera at the Kennedy Center captured the terrifying moment an American Airlines jet collided with a military helicopter in mid air.

It happened over the Potomac River Wednesday, January 30 as the plane was coming in to make a landing at the Washington National Airport.

Watch the moment of impact and explosion.

Black Hawk Helicopter Training Mission

American Airlines Flight 5342 went down into the Potomac River near the Washington Airport after colliding with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission.

The chopper was from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion out of Davidson Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir. Three soldiers were on board.

Figure Skaters & Coaches on Board

60 passengers and four crew members were on the plane.

The US Figure Skating Organization has confirmed some of those passengers were figure skaters and coaches. They were coming home from a National Development Camp in Kansas.

Anyone who may have loved ones on the flight are asked to call 800-679-8215.

More than a dozen planes that were in the air getting ready to land at the time of the collision had to be diverted to another airport.

Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport Getty Images loading...

Death Toll

Recovery efforts are continuing as crews continue to search in and around the Potomac River.

Officials have not confirmed any deaths yet.

Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport Getty Images loading...

