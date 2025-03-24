Bottles Of Medicine Sold In New York Recalled Due To ‘Child Poisoning Found’

A popular medicine sold across New York State and online has been recalled due to fears of "Child Poisoning."

This recall involves Benadryl Liquid Elixir sold in a round dark plastic bottle with a pink and white label on the front with the word “Benadryl” in blue text. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, this particular bottle was sold online at Amazon.com from July 2023 through October 2024 for between $16 and $19:

The Benadryl contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children."

By having the child-resistant on the bottles, Arsell is recalling Benadryl Liquid Elixir 100 mL due to: Risk of Child Poisoning, and Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging. As of the time of this article, there are no Incidents/Injuries reported.

Consumers should immediately secure the Benadryl out of the sight and reach of children and contact Arsell for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to submit their Amazon order number and a photo demonstrating disposal of the recalled Benadryl to recall@arsellsupport.com. Only the bottle is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be disposed of. All known purchasers are being contacted directly."

The product was packaged in a paper box decorated with pink and white with the word “Benadryl” written in blue text. The package has a white label on the bottom with the following code written in black text: “X003VRIGUL.” You can read more online here.

