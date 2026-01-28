Sick of the Snow Yet, New York?

If you’re tired of shoveling and icy sidewalks, there’s some good news on the horizon. The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s spring forecast suggests we might finally get a break from the winter white in New York.

Across much of the U.S., temperatures are expected to run warmer than normal — and for the Northeast, that means spring could be above average in May.

puflic_senior/Think Stock puflic_senior/Think Stock loading...

February Weather Predictions

February is still bringing some ups and downs. Here’s what the Almanac predicts for New York:

Feb 1-2: Snowstorm, chilly

Snowstorm, chilly Feb 3-7: Rain, then sunny; mild

Rain, then sunny; mild Feb 8-14: Showers, very warm

Showers, very warm Feb 15-18: Sunny, then rain and snow; mild

Sunny, then rain and snow; mild Feb 19-22: Showers, mild

Showers, mild Feb 23-28: Snow showers, chilly

READ MORE: Snow, Ice, & A Splash - 2 Fall In Building Legendary Palace In Upstate NY

Overall, February is expected to average about 30°F — roughly 7° above normal — with precipitation around 3 inches: a little below average up north, and slightly above in southern areas.

Credit - Georg Eiermann/Unsplash Credit - Georg Eiermann/Unsplash loading...

Spring Outlook: Warmer, Drier, and Mostly Snow-Free

Looking ahead, spring in New York is shaping up to be warmer and drier than usual.

April and May are expected to see below-average precipitation, and no significant snow is forecast, which has been known to fall this late in the season in New York.

Get our free mobile app

That means more sunny days for walks, hikes, and maybe even prepping the garden without wading through mud.

hiker feet hiking on stone trail lzf loading...

Time to Swap Snow Boots for Golf Shoes

For anyone dreaming of warmer days, blooming flowers, and getting out on the golf course, spring 2026 might just deliver.

Keep your sunglasses handy and your clubs clean — it’s almost time to trade the snow boots for golf shoes and enjoy the season we’ve all been waiting for.

FORE!

Check out the full Spring Outlook for your region at Almanac.com.