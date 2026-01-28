Spring Sneak Peek: What the Almanac Predicts for New York
Sick of the Snow Yet, New York?
If you’re tired of shoveling and icy sidewalks, there’s some good news on the horizon. The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s spring forecast suggests we might finally get a break from the winter white in New York.
Across much of the U.S., temperatures are expected to run warmer than normal — and for the Northeast, that means spring could be above average in May.
February Weather Predictions
February is still bringing some ups and downs. Here’s what the Almanac predicts for New York:
- Feb 1-2: Snowstorm, chilly
- Feb 3-7: Rain, then sunny; mild
- Feb 8-14: Showers, very warm
- Feb 15-18: Sunny, then rain and snow; mild
- Feb 19-22: Showers, mild
- Feb 23-28: Snow showers, chilly
Overall, February is expected to average about 30°F — roughly 7° above normal — with precipitation around 3 inches: a little below average up north, and slightly above in southern areas.
Spring Outlook: Warmer, Drier, and Mostly Snow-Free
Looking ahead, spring in New York is shaping up to be warmer and drier than usual.
April and May are expected to see below-average precipitation, and no significant snow is forecast, which has been known to fall this late in the season in New York.
That means more sunny days for walks, hikes, and maybe even prepping the garden without wading through mud.
Time to Swap Snow Boots for Golf Shoes
For anyone dreaming of warmer days, blooming flowers, and getting out on the golf course, spring 2026 might just deliver.
Keep your sunglasses handy and your clubs clean — it’s almost time to trade the snow boots for golf shoes and enjoy the season we’ve all been waiting for.
FORE!
Check out the full Spring Outlook for your region at Almanac.com.
