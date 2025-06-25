Another exciting addition has been made to the growing lineup of free concerts at the New York State Fair.

After an epic 2024 season with over 35 artists lighting up Chevy Court and Suburban Park, the Chevrolet Music Series is cranking it up even more in 2025—with 41 national acts ready to rock your summer.

And the latest headliner to join the party? None other than the rock band All Time Low!

“After putting on an epic show during the 2018 Fair, we’re excited to have them back to rock with us, said Fair Director Julie LaFave.”

Star Spangled Savings

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Get your tickets early and save with the Star-Spangled Savings sale through July 6.

Tickets are just $6 but you can only get a maximum of 12 and they must be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Parking and Midway ride tickets are sold separately and will be available in the coming weeks.

If you miss the sale, regular admission tickets go on sale starting July 7.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

