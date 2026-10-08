The famous Thousand Islands hub of Alexandria Bay is exploring a major structural change, dissolving its local village government and merging entirely into the surrounding Town of Alexandria to create a more unified community.

Why Dissolution

Like many small municipalities across Upstate New York, local leaders are evaluating whether maintaining a separate village government creates unnecessary administrative duplication.

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By combining resources, the community hopes to cut down on redundant expenses, streamline public services, and balance out taxation between the village and the broader town framework.

Officials believe modernizing local operations can bring long-term fiscal stability.

What Changes

If local voters eventually approve the transition, the village board and mayor's office would dissolve, with daily operations absorbed directly by the town.

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Residents would not lose their community identity.

Famous landmarks, tourism branding and mailing addresses will keep the historic Alexandria Bay name completely intact.

Next Steps in the Process

Dissolving a New York village is a deliberate journey rather than an overnight decision. It requires comprehensive planning sessions, public hearings.

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Such as coordinating joint fire district services.

While the formal discussions and studies are actively moving forward, local residents will ultimately have the final say at the ballot box on whether the historic merger becomes a reality.

This potential shift highlights a growing statewide trend of Upstate communities looking for ways to modernize local governance, reduce financial strain, and prepare for a more sustainable future all while protecting their local heritage.