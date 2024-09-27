Skip Layovers! Fly Straight to Nashville With New Direct Flights Out of New York

You can soon fly from New York to Nashville for a little Boot Scootin' Boogie a little faster. One airport will begin offering straight flights to Music City in 2025.

The only way to be "Leaving on a Jet Plane" to Nashville, Tennessee without making any stops is to fly out of New York City. Who the heck wants to do that unless they already live in or around the Big Apple?

Flights from Syracuse, Rochester or Albany airports have one or more stops. But that's about to change.

Nashville straight flights from Albany Judy Kennamer/Think Stock loading...

Albany to Nashville

The Albany International Airport will soon have new nonstop service to Nashville, Tennessee. Straight flights begin on April 8, 2025 on Southwest Airlines. The trip will so short you won't even have tie to get "Drunk on a Plane."

There will be one flight to and from Nashville each day from Sunday through Monday. If you chose to fly in or out of Nashville on a Saturday, you'll either have to travel to NYC or make a stop or two into Albany.

For a list of departure times and to plan your next trip to Nashville, Tennessee from ALB, visit Southwest.com.

Southwest straight flights from Albany to Nashville Credit - Samantha Gades/Unsplash loading...

More Global Flights in 2025

Straight trips into Nashville isn't the only new option coming to Southwest Airlines. The company is teaming up with Icelandair for international travel.

"Southwest is formalizing partnerships with international carriers to expand its network and connect customers with more global destinations."

Flights are expected to begin in 2025 through Baltimore-Washington International Airport, with expected expanded U.S. options.

Southwest also hopes to add at least one additional partner carrier sometime in the next year.

Get our free mobile app

Check Out 18 Surprising Things You’re Allowed To Take on an Airplane We all know what we aren't allowed to bring with us on an airplane but here are 18 things you might be surprised to learn you CAN take on your flight. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor