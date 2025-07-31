One last surprise is coming to the Suburban Park stage… and it’s a big one.

The New York State Fair just dropped its final concert announcement for 2025—and let’s say, pop fans are going to be very excited.

41 national acts will be performing at the Fair. You can catch live music every single day with concerts at 1 PM and 6 PM at Chevy Court, and an 8 PM headliner at Suburban Park. Plus, don’t miss two special 9 PM shows at Chevy Court on Friday, August 22 and Friday, August 29.

AJR at Suburban Park

The high-energy, genre-blending pop group AJR will take the stage on Thursday, August 21 at 8:00 PM, closing out an already stacked entertainment lineup with a bang (literally).

Known for smash hits like “Bang!,” “Burn the House Down,” and “Sober Up,” AJR brings a one-of-a-kind live show packed with inventive sounds, clever lyrics, and nonstop energy. Their blend of indie pop, electronic beats, and theatrical style has earned them a massive global fanbase—and now they’re bringing it all to The Fair.

“We’re pumped to welcome AJR to the Suburban Park stage, bringing their vibrant energy and catchy hit songs to The Fair,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave. “Their electrifying live show makes this a must-see event and a perfect final announcement to our incredible lineup of performances this year.”

The Fair runs from Wednesday, August 20 through Labor Day, September 1, and yes—every concert is included with admission.

Admission & Parking Prices

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for a $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

Midway

Wade Shows is bringing over 50 exciting rides to the Midway this year.

The Midway will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM daily, except on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, when it will close at 9 PM.

Unlimited Wristbands: Grab your tickets by August 20 at noon and pay 30 bucks. After August 20 prices go up to $37 on weekdays and $47 on weekends.

Mega Pass - Ride all day, every day of the fair for $97 ($101.20 with fees) through August 20.

Or you can buy individual tickets—just keep in mind that each ride needs a different number of tickets to get on.

8 credits for $12

28 credits for $35

50 credits for $50