Airbnb Is Putting an End to Some of Those Checkout Chores

There's a lot to love about Airbnb. You can find some beautiful, unique places to stay that make a trip even more memorable.

But can we talk about those checkout instructions? Sometimes it feels like you're paying for a vacation rental and getting a free cleaning job thrown in.

Airbnb is making some changes that could make checking out a little less stressful.

Starting November 20, 2026, for reservations booked on or after that date, hosts won't be allowed to require guests to do certain chores that would normally be handled by a cleaning crew. That includes stripping the beds, washing and putting away dishes, and taking trash off-site.

Hosts can still ask you to do reasonable things, like put dirty dishes in the sink, gather used towels, and sort trash into designated bins.

Photo by karolina gac on Unsplash person holding white bedspread

Will Airbnb's New Rules Mean Higher Prices?

If hosts have to take care of more of the cleaning themselves, will we see higher cleaning fees or rental prices to make up for it?

I'd rather pay a little less and handle a few simple things before leaving than pay more. But I also don't want to spend my last morning of vacation stripping beds, doing laundry, and taking out garbage.

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We don't check out of a hotel by stripping the sheets, starting a load of towels, and emptying every trash can. So why has that become part of the Airbnb experience at some vacation rentals?

I'll keep using Airbnb because I love finding unique places to stay, especially when we're traveling somewhere special.

I'm just happy to see some limits on those checkout chore lists so we can spend more time relaxing and less time cleaning.

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TSM/Polly TSM/Polly

What Do You Think?

When you're paying for a vacation rental, how much cleaning should you be expected to do before you leave?

Would you rather pay a little more for a place that lets you walk out the door, or save some money and take care of a few chores yourself?